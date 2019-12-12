Noise levels breached 100 db level during Mahim Fair: activist

Mumbai: NGO Awaaz Foundation claimed on Thursday that noise pollution levels at ongoing Mahim fair in the city crossed 100 decibel.

The NGO sent a letter to city police commissioner Sanjay Barve after recording noise levels at the annual fair.

Sumaira Abdulali of Awaaz Foundation said the noise level during a procession on Cadell Road reached 100.9 decibel on Wednesday afternoon.

"The police stopped drum players after my complaint," she said.

"I was informed by residents of the area that the procession route was made shorter this year, avoiding residential areas, providing relief from peak noise pollution levels after they approached police," Abdulali added.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mahim Division Ajinath Satpute said, "Drums were being played on the Mahim bridge. After her complaint we stopped the drums and other musical instruments."