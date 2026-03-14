'No Shortage Of LPG': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Blames Congress Of 'Creating Panic Leading To Long Queues'

No LPG Shortage In Maharashtra, Congress Creating Panic Leading To Long Queues: Fadnavis |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said there is no shortage of LPG cylinders in the state and blamed the Congress for spreading panic that has led to long queues at distribution centres.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While addressing reporters in Chandrapur, the CM said, "The Opposition, especially the Congress, is creating panic among people, leading to unnecessary queues at LPG distribution centres. The Centre and gas companies have made it clear that there is no shortage of LPG. There is no need to fear or rush to outlets. People should make online bookings; the gas required by consumers is available." "In our country, a sense of panic is being created by the Congress," he added.

The CM's statement came amid a time when visuals circulating on social media showed long queues of residents across Maharashtra, with people lining up as early as 3 am in the hope of securing LPG cylinders. The shortage has also led to the closure of many restaurants.

BMC canteen has come down to using more of electric stoves for cooking, while the IRCTC West Zone directed all catering licensees to immediately adopt alternative cooking methods, particularly electric-based operations such as microwaves and induction stoves across its network. The emergency measures specifically target static catering units, including Food Plazas, Refreshment Rooms, and Jan Ahaars.

Read Also No Fuel Shortage: Government Urges Citizens To Avoid Panic Booking Amid Hormuz Blockade By Iran

In Navi Mumbai, residents in Sanpada queued up in crowds gathered outside a gas agency, carrying empty cylinders and forming long lines as they awaited deliveries amid fears of a shortage.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad also took to X (formerly Twitter), "There is a cylinder shortage. In the scorching heat, citizens are forced to queue for every single cylinder. Where are those who once thumped their 56-inch chests, claiming 'Self-Reliant India'?" On the other hand, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut slammed the Central and Maharashtra government, accusing them of spreading "a false narrative" and "engrossing" themselves in the election campaign rather than addressing the issue. Raut claimed that 40 per cent of the hotel industry has shut down due to the shortage, and people are queuing up while the government remains "silent".

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

