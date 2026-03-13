Mumbai: Long Queues For LPG Cylinders Seen In Kandivali’s Ashok Nagar As Residents Wait Hours Hoping To Secure Supply

Mumbai: Long queues were witnessed in the Ashok Nagar area of Kandivali as residents gathered with empty LPG cylinders after a delivery truck arrived in the locality. Many people lined up in the hope of securing a cylinder, while several others continued to wait anxiously to see if their turn would come before the supply ran out.

Residence were seen arriving during the early hours of the morning to stand in line. By the time the truck reached the distribution point, the queue had already stretched considerably, with residents holding empty cylinders and waiting for their chance to refill them.

The crowd at the site continued to grow as more residents arrived after learning that a cylinder truck had reached the area. Many were seen standing in line patiently with their empty cylinders placed beside them while waiting for the distribution process to begin. Several people in the queue had been returning to the location for the past few days but had still not managed to get a cylinder.

Mumbai Police personnel were also present at the location to ensure crowd control and maintain order as the number of people gathered steadily increased. Officers were seen monitoring the situation and managing the queue to ensure the smooth flow of distribution and prevent any chaos at the site.

Many believe that the rush was also driven by panic among people who feared that cylinders might run out before their turn arrived. As a result, many chose to come early and remain in line for hours in the hope of securing one, some even taking a leave from work just to get a cylinder.

