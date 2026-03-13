LPG Crisis In Navi Mumbai: NMMC Urges Citizens Not To Hoard LPG Cylinders, Assures Adequate Domestic Supply | File Picture

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) urged citizens not to hoard domestic LPG cylinders, assuring that adequate supply is available for household use despite temporary disruptions affecting industrial and commercial gas availability.

In an official advisory dated March 12, the civic body clarified that the shortage currently being discussed is linked to industrial and commercial gas supply, which has been affected due to a “war-like situation” in Gulf countries. Authorities, however, emphasised that the availability of domestic LPG cylinders remains sufficient and residents should avoid panic buying.

The municipal administration stated that maintaining a smooth and uninterrupted supply of gas for domestic purposes is being given the highest priority. Officials also highlighted that gas supply for essential services is being closely monitored to ensure that hospitals and schools do not face any disruption.

Particular attention is being paid to the use of gas in hospital kitchens, where meals are prepared for patients, and in school nutrition programmes that rely on regular gas supply for cooking mid-day meals.

Civic officials cautioned that hoarding gas cylinders could create unnecessary pressure on the distribution system and lead to artificial shortages, affecting other households that depend on the supply for daily cooking needs. Residents have therefore been advised to remain calm and rely only on verified information issued by authorities.

The civic body reiterated that citizens should trust only official sources of information and cooperate to ensure the smooth distribution of LPG across the city.

This notice comes in at a time when the country is faced with severe LPG shortage caused by LPG shortage. Residents in Sanpada were seen lining up as early as 3 am on Friday to obtain LPG cooking gas cylinders amid a deepening supply shortage across Navi Mumbai. Viral visuals circulating on X show large crowds gathered outside a gas agency in the early hours, with people standing in long queues carrying empty cylinders and surrounding the outlet while waiting for supplies.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/