No Fuel Shortage: Government Urges Citizens To Avoid Panic Booking Amid Hormuz Blockade By Iran

Centre asks citizens to refrain from panic buying of LPG cylinders | Representational Image

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued a critical advisory on Saturday to reassure the public that petrol and diesel supplies remain robust at retail outlets nationwide. This official statement arrives as global concerns mount over a potential energy crisis triggered by the escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. By addressing these fears directly, the government aims to maintain public confidence in the face of significant geopolitical instability in West Asia.

Important advisory for citizens.



Petrol and diesel are adequately available at retail outlets across the country. Consumers are advised not to take or store fuel in loose or inappropriate containers, as it poses serious safety risks.



Retail outlets have been instructed to… pic.twitter.com/5KtQW5dbnR — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) March 14, 2026

Safety protocols and retail guidelines

In addition to supply updates, the ministry highlighted the importance of public safety regarding fuel handling. Authorities have explicitly warned consumers against storing fuel in loose or unauthorised containers, citing the severe fire and safety hazards such practices create. To enforce this, retail outlets have received strict instructions to follow dispensing guidelines, with the ministry noting that any violations of these safety protocols will result in immediate and rigorous legal action.

Surge in domestic LPG production

Addressing the specific needs of households and essential services on Friday, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary for Marketing and Oil Refinery, confirmed that LPG deliveries remain uninterrupted. To bolster the national reserve, Indian refineries have ramped up production by 30 per cent compared to levels seen earlier this month. This surge ensures that domestic households, hospitals and educational institutions continue to receive consistent energy supplies despite the volatile international market.

Strategic distribution of commercial resources

The Central government has also shifted the management of commercial gas cylinders to state authorities to streamline priority distribution. State governments are now tasked with establishing specific criteria to ensure these resources reach the most critical sectors effectively. Furthermore, the government has approved an additional allocation of 48,000 kilolitres of kerosene beyond the standard quota. To facilitate this, states are identifying localised distribution points to ensure the surplus reaches citizens efficiently.

National energy security

On Friday, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri briefed Parliament on India’s long-term energy resilience. He emphasised that despite the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime chokepoint, India has successfully diversified its import sources and utilised alternative shipping routes. Puri assured the Lok Sabha that the country remains comfortably positioned to meet all national energy requirements, urging citizens to avoid panic-booking or hoarding resources.

Diversification and alternative fuel sources

To further safeguard the economy, the government is activating alternative energy options such as coal. Coal India has already been directed to prioritise supply for small and medium-sized consumers to offset any potential gaps in the liquid fuel market. Through this multi-pronged approach of increased domestic production, alternative routing, and diversified fuel availability, the ministry maintains that India's energy infrastructure remains secure and capable of weathering the current global disruptions.