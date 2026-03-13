LPG Crisis In Navi Mumbai: Panic-Stricken Residents Queue Up At Sanpada Gas Agency Since 3 AM; Video Viral |

Navi Mumbai: Residents in Sanpada were seen lining up as early as 3 am on Friday to obtain LPG cooking gas cylinders amid a deepening supply shortage across Navi Mumbai. Viral visuals circulating on X show large crowds gathered outside a gas agency in the early hours, with people standing in long queues carrying empty cylinders and surrounding the outlet while waiting for supplies.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The scenes come a day after panic buying was reported in the area, when residents rushed to the same gas station following reports of dwindling LPG availability. The shortage has not only affected households but has also disrupted the hospitality sector in Navi Mumbai and nearby districts.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Over 20% Hotels Shut In Raigad & Navi Mumbai

Meanwhile, more than 20 per cent of hotels in Raigad district and Navi Mumbai had shut down operations by March 11 due to the acute shortage of LPG cylinders. Hoteliers have also alleged that cylinders are being sold in the black market at prices starting from Rs 3,000, higher than normal rates.

The disruption has forced several restaurants and eateries to suspend kitchen operations as regular supply channels have slowed down. Hotel owners say the shortage has made it increasingly difficult to maintain daily operations.

Industry estimates suggest that there are nearly 2,500 small and large hotels across Navi Mumbai and Raigad districts. However, only about 30 per cent of these establishments are connected to pipeline natural gas (PNG), while the majority continue to rely entirely on LPG cylinders for cooking.

On average, each hotel requires one to two cylinders daily to run its kitchen. With supply dwindling and prices rising in the unofficial market, many hoteliers say continuing business operations has become financially unsustainable.

Hotel associations have urged authorities to immediately restore adequate LPG supply to prevent further closures and protect the livelihoods of thousands of workers employed in the hospitality sector.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/