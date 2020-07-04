No shortage of beds in city hospitals: BMC amid coronavirus outbreak

While people across Mumbai have been posting their experiences on non-availability of beds in hospitals, BMC's live dashboard that shares real-time data of vacant beds tells a completely different story. Based on the data of vacant beds available in the city hospitals flashed by the real-time dashboard the BMC commissioner claimed there is no shortage of beds.

The live dashboard developed by the civic body to tackle the issue of shortage or non-availability of beds in the city hospitals gives out everyday number of beds vacant and available for new patients needed to accommodate.

As on July 3, Mumbai has recorded a cumulative figure of 81,634 Covid-19 cases, of these 24,483 remain actively infected, while 52,392 have been cured and discharged. The latest real-time data on BMC's live dashboard on July 3 morning showed that of the total 13,422 total beds available in 141 civic, private and state-run hospitals 3871 were vacant and available.

"Despite the cumulative figure of 81,634 Covid-19 cases, we have around 9500 patients occupying hospital beds, including 874 suspected walk-in patients until July 3 morning. Besides this, on Thursday we made 200 more ICU beds with ventilators operational with staff and are ready to be allotted, 100 more have been added on Friday. Team BMC is all geared up for effective Covid fight. We will ensure nobody has to roam around different hospitals looking for beds. We have taken many decisions to these effects and they have helped in curbing the issue of shortage of beds successfully," Iqbal Singh Chahal, BMC commissioner told the Free Press Journal.

Fearing an acute shortage of ICUs, BMC has already increased 300 more ICU beds upto Thursday and will be increasing 100 more ICU beds on Friday. According to the live dashboard of hospital beds until 7.30 am on July 3, of the 1,267 oxygen beds for the suspected patients 393 beds were vacant, of the 10,914 Oxygen beds for positive patients 3,208 was vacant and of the 1,510 ICU+ ventilator beds only 127 were vacant.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said there has been a reduction in patient flow at hospitals, as most of them are opting to isolate at home. The number of critical patients is declining while there is a corresponding rise in the number of mild and moderate patients. “Earlier, 4-4.5 per cent of patients required intensive care support; over the past few days, this is in the range of 3-3.5 per cent. However, Mumbai has more or less stabilised when it comes to new cases and deaths. More people are under home isolation,” Kakani said.

Data shows BMC receives over 1,000 calls each day, of which 18 per cent are repeat callers. Till mid-June, BMC's 1916 helpline had received over 75,000 calls from citizens. At least 25,000 were calls for beds.

Dr Mohan Joshi, in charge of BYL Nair hospital, said that the admission of critical patients have decreased and only moderate patients are being admitted to the hospitals as they need oxygen support. However, mild patients are admitted to the quarantined centres.

Dr Akash Khobragade, medical superintendent of the government-run St George Hospital, said, “Patients with breathing difficulties are usually kept on oxygen support. As the number of such cases has increased, they are occupying more beds with oxygen support, which in a way a good sign, as the fatality rate among them is the lowest.”