No role of public servants in Rs750 cr case against MIAL: CBI

CBI |



Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has informed a special court that it has not found any role of public servants in a cheating case it had registered in 2020 against Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) for a Rs705 crore fraud that caused an equivalent loss to the exchequer.

The CBI’s prosecutor also told the court that it would not be filing any charge sheet against any public servant. Among the accused are MIAL’s Managing Director Sanjay Reddy and its chairman Venkata Krishna Reddy. The agency had suspected that the fraud was committed in connivance with unknown officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

As per the case, the accused showed fake work contracts, inflated expenditure, misused the reserve fund and underreported earnings and siphoned off funds meant for the airport’s development.

The agency made a plea that the case be transferred to a magistrate court as there would be no proceedings under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) against any public servant.

Special CBI Judge AS Sayyad noted that the case was forwarded to the special court as the FIR was registered against unknown public servants under the PCA. The court stated that due to subsequent development, it would be just to remand the case to a court having competent jurisdiction to try it.

The CBI had booked the accused for cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and under provisions of the PCA.