No question of removing loudspeakers from mosques: Maharashtra HM Dilip Walse-Patil after Raj Thackeray's warning

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Saturday said there is no question of removing loudspeakers from mosques or temples that have taken prior permission. He said clear instructions have been given that loudspeakers are allowed within the permitted decibel limit and if anyone violates that then legal action will be taken against them. The senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader also added that court has stated that from 10 pm till 6 am loudspeakers should not be played.

"Clear instructions have been given that loudspeakers are allowed within the permitted decibel limit and if anyone violates that then legal action will be taken," news agency ANI quoted Walse-Patil as saying.

"Court stated that from 10 pm till 6 am loudspeakers should not be played. There is no question of removing loudspeakers from mosques or temples that have taken permission to put on loudspeakers. People should not take law & order in their hands," he added.

This comes after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had asked the Maharashtra government to remove the loudspeakers from mosques and warned of "putting loudspeakers in front of the mosques and playing Hanuman Chalisa." He even reiterated his warning to the state government that they should shut loudspeakers in mosques by May 3.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil on Saturday termed Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker remark a "deliberate attempt" to create communal tension in the state, adding that people will now see the entry of Owaisi in the picture.

"Deliberate attempt to create communal tension in the state. In the coming days, you will see the entry of Owaisi in the picture, after Raj Thackeray. It is an attempt to start a communal rift and untoward incidents in the state," Patil told mediapersons.

Earlier in the day, Raj Thackeray's MNS put up a poster outside the Saamana Office in Mumbai asking Sanjay Raut to "shut down his loudspeaker" in response to Shiv Sena leader's reported remark terming Raj Thackeray the "Owaisi of Maharashtra".

The MNS poster also has a picture of Raut's car that the party had turned upside down in the past reminding the Shiv Sena leader of the incident.

"Whom did you call Owaisi? Sanjay Raut shut down your loudspeaker, whole Maharashtra facing problem due to it or else we will shut down your loudspeaker in MNS style," read the poster outside the office.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 05:21 PM IST