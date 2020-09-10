No personal animosity against Kangana Ranaut: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday reminded the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut that it was Shiv Sainiks who were at the forefront to demolish the Babri mosque. He was responding to Kangana terming Shiv Sena Babar Sena.

"I have no personal animosity against Kangana who is an actress and lives in Mumbai. Shiv Sena also has nothing against her. But the language used by her for Mumbai and Maharashtra cannot be tolerated. If she withdraws her statement the controversy will die down," said Raut.