Anil Deshmukh receives threat calls over Kangana Ranaut remark

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday received threat calls again, allegedly over his stance in connection with the controversy involving Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

Deshmukh received five calls from Himachal Pradesh and another location from different numbers on Tuesday and at two calls at 6 am and 6.20 am. The callers asked the minister not to get involved in the controversy involving the actor.

These calls were received when Kangana has been criticised for her recent remarks in which she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"The minister received five or so calls from Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. He received two more calls at around 6 am on Wednesday," sources said. "One of the callers identified himself as Mrutyunjay Garg," they said. "The callers asked the minister to not get involved in the controversy involving the actor," the sources said. .

Earlier also, an anonymous caller reportedly called Mr. Deshmukh's Nagpur office, threatening him and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, a minister said on Monday.

