'No one has threatened me': Salman Khan tells Mumbai Police

Bollywood super star Salman Khan has denied receiving threats in his statement to the Mumbai police. In his statement recorded with the Bandra police station, the actor said, “I have no enmity with anyone and no one has threatened me.”

In the statement exclusively accessed by the Free Press Journal, Salman Khan has told the police, “I haven't had a fight or an argument with anyone in the recent past. I didn't even get any threatening message or call. Not even me, my father got the letter. That, too, when he went out for a walk in the morning.”

The police questioned Salman about gangsters Goldie Brar and Lawrence to which, Salman clarified, “I do not suspect anybody about the threatening letter. I heard about Lawrence in 2018 because then he had threatened me. But I don't know Goldie and Lawrence.”

The police have taken the threat letter to Salman and his father script writer Salim Khan seriously and intensified investigations. A total of eight teams have been formed with officials from local police station along with parallel investigation carried out by the Crime Branch.

The police teams are scrutinizing 200 odd CCTV s footages installed in Bandra and have identified some suspects. The footage also includes the cameras installed in Galaxy Apartments.

Police has confirmed that the threat letter received by Salman had initials GB and LB written. “It could mean Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, but whether this letter is actually related to Lawrence gang or a mischief is being investigated,” revealed a police officer involved in the investigation.

The letter was received by Salim Khan on Sunday during morning walk at Bandra Promenade. The unknown letter kept on the public bench opposite the actor's Galaxy Apartment stated that Salman will meet the same fate like Punjab singer politician Sidhu Moosewala, a day after his security cover was withdrawn. An agitated Salim Khan immediately contacted the police with the help of his security personnel and a case was registered at Bandra police station.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for the killing of Moosewala. Lawrence had in the past threatened to kill Salman after the black buck case.

After recording his statement at Bandra police, Salman left for Hyderabad to shoot for his upcoming film.

Meanwhile, a team of Mumbai Crime Branch led by DCP (Detection) Sangramsinh Nishandar reached Pune on Thursday morning to question suspect Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble alias Mahakal in connection with the case Kamble was arrested by the Pune police on Wednesday in connection with the murder of Moosewala.