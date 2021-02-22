Mumbai: No one can afford another lockdown, says Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope, who has been under medical observation after testing positive for COVID-19 on February 18, categorically said another lockdown will be dangerous and no one can afford it at this juncture. “It is in our hand to avoid a fresh lockdown. It is my sincere appeal to all of you to use face masks and sanitisers and maintain social distance. Avoid a lockdown,” said Tope in a one page letter released from the hospital. He urged the citizens to strictly follow the COVID-19 safety protocol, especially amidst the rise in cases across the state.

“Our state is known for understanding, sensitive and cooperative people. Therefore, during the lockdown, we have seen people fighting the coronavirus pandemic with patience. It is in your hand to avoid another lockdown. I appeal you all to adhere to the COVID-19 norms,” said Tope. “Personal care means taking care of a beloved person in the family. Care of a beloved person means taking care of a society,” noted the minister.

“Let us defeat corona with unity, unanimity and resolve,” he urged the people.

Tope said that the war against the virus has been underway for nearly a year. The coronavirus pandemic was kept under control because of the state government’s firm stand and the active role played by frontline warriors, especially doctors, nurses and police. “However, the coronavirus pandemic has not fully gone. It is on a rise again. There is a need for yet another collective fight. I am currently combating the virus in the hospital,” said Tope.

He went on to add that, for one year, the virus was chasing him. “Even though I visited various parts of the state and hospitals, I was not infected. However, at the end, I tested positive. However, I will defeat the virus due to your love and blessings and again participate in the collective fight,” he said.