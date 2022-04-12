No NOC from housing society is needed to sell or rent flat in Mumbai, says Minister Jitendra Awhad

No NOC from housing society is needed to sell or rent flat in Mumbai, says Jitendra Awhad

Societies are insisting for its permission despite amendment to the bylaws

Societies are prohibiting sale or renting out of flat to people belonging to certain caste, creed, religion and community

It is hurting Mumbai’s cosmopolitan status and dividing people

Mumbai: In a significant development, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Tuesday announced that the prior permission of the housing society will not be needed for the sale or renting out of a flat by the owner. This will help the owner to conduct the transaction in hassle-free manner and also it will avoid delays and alleged harassment that occurs due to the time taken by the society body to clear such proposals.

‘’It has come to the notice that the housing societies make discrimination based on the caste, creed, religion and community and they do not grant permission for sale or renting out of flat to the owner. In areas with dominance of a particular community, only vegetarian people are allowed to purchase the flat while in few other areas the sale or renting of flat is prohibited to the members belonging to the minorities, Dalits and backward classes. This is increasing hatred. As per the bylaws, the permission of a society for the sale and renting out of a flat by an owner is not needed. Despite that societies are insisting on their approvals,’’ said Awhad. He added, ‘’If the owner wants to rent his flat or sell his flat, he needs no NOC from the society.’’

Awhad said Mumbai has been a leading cosmopolitan city across the world and if an owner is not allowed to sell or rent his or her flat to a particular caste, creed, religion and community it will hurt the city's image.

The Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association, which assists the cooperative societies and office bearers to smoothly run the day to day affairs, has hailed Awhad’s announcement.

‘’The amendment has already been carried in the bylaws of cooperative societies in 2014 whereby for purchase and sale of flats or even for letting out/renting out premises there is no need for taking NOC from the society. Awhad has taken this decision and the same also needs to be notified through the government resolution. With this announcement, people will be more proactive in exercising their rights of purchasing and selling of the premises without the permission of societies,’’ said Ramesh Prabhu, Chairman, Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association.

Further, Awhad argued that the homeowner has the right to own the house, sell or rent it. ‘There is no need for permission if there is a deal between the homeowner and the buyer. If societies prohibit sale or renting out a flat to certain caste, creed, religion and community it will divide the society further. Today’s decision is to keep Mumbai’s cosmopolitan status intact and keep the people together,’’ he noted.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 07:43 PM IST