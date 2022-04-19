No need to go to Cabinet regarding restricted use of loudspeakers in public places: Maharashtra HM Dilip Walse-Patil

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Tuesday said that there is no time limit for issuing of guidelines for use of loudspeakers in public places.

He added that field level input will be taken and government will take action and there is no need to go to the Cabinet regarding this issue.

Dilip Wasle-Patil, said on Monday after a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the state Director General of Police (DGP) and the Mumbai Police Commissioner will frame the guidelines which all places of worship must follow.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of an ultimatum given to the state government by MNS chief Raj Thackeray for removal of loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, which the BJP too has been demanding.

“The state DGP Rajnish Seth and Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey will together prepare the guidelines over the use of loudspeakers. These guidelines will be issued in a day or two. All will have to follow the rules,” said Walse-Patil, while warning without taking names that stern action will be taken against those creating communal tension.

Walse-Patil reiterated that there was no question of removing loudspeakers from mosques or temples. He said the state Home Department has given clear instructions that loudspeakers are allowed within the permitted decibel limit and if anyone violates, legal action will be taken. “There is no tension in the state regarding loudspeakers in mosques. The police force is ready and keeping an eye,” he told The FPJ. “Any unauthorised use of loudspeakers at any place of worship or events will invite strict punitive action for non-compliance,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey announced that all places of worship must get police permission for the use of loudspeakers by May 3. “Hanuman Chalisa or bhajans will not be allowed 15 minutes before and after azaan. It will also not be allowed within 100 metres of mosques. The aim is to maintain law and order,” Pandey said. The Mumbai Police has also issued an alert to social media users warning against posting or sharing inflammatory content.

