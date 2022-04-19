Maharashtra loudspeaker row: Absconding PFI leader surrenders before Thane court, gets bail

Thane: Popular Front of India (PFI) leader Abdul Mateen Shekhani, who was absconding for four days in connection with his alleged provocative statement over Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker remark, surrendered in Thane court on Monday.

Following his surrender, the court granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 15,000.

Shekhani allegedly made a provocative speech on Friday in Mumbra challenging Thackeray's loudspeaker remark.

Notably, several PFI associates were booked in the Mumbra area of Thane district for holding an unauthorized protest in front of a mosque here on Friday, a police official said.

The people were booked under sections 188, 37(3) and 135 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further probe into the matter is underway.

Over the last few days, political temperatures in the state have heated up sparked by Raj Thackeray's remarks on loudspeakers.

Thackeray has warned the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that it should remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which MNS workers will install speakers outside mosques and play the Hanuman Chalisa.

