No Muslim quota move just yet: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

The CM clearly hinted that although Shiv Sena has joined hands with the NCP and the Congress, it is not inclined to upset its traditional Hindu vote bank.

His remarks came days after the Minority Affairs Minister and NCP spokesman Nawab Malik informed the Legislative Council that the state government will provide five per cent quota to Muslims in education.

Malik had also said the state government will ensure that a legislation to this effect is passed soon.

Thackeray also attacked the BJP for questioning the Shiv Sena on Muslim reservation. "I also urge those who are creating ruckus on the issue to save your energy and use it when the issue comes up for discussion.

The issue has not come up yet. The Shiv Sena has not clarified its position yet. Let us see when the proposal comes up," Thackeray said.

The Congress-NCP government in the state had announced 5 per cent quota for Muslims in jobs and education in October 2014. However, the Bombay High Court scrapped reservations for the community in jobs but allowed it in education.

The BJP-Sena government scrapped the law after the ordinance lapsed in December 2014. Thereafter, no law was introduced in the legislature pertaining to the Muslim quota.

However, the NCP and the Congress have hinted that they are in favour of providing a quota to Muslims. They are hoping that the matter will be resolved amicably.

Further, Thackeray said that MVA will soon appoint a committee of ministers comprising the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress to study the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens. He hinted that the committee will also vet the questions likely to be asked during the NPR process.

When asked about the recent Delhi violence, Thackeray said people are aware who is behind the Delhi riots. Asked whom he was pointing at, Thackeray said, ‘‘Samjhane walo ko ishara kaafi hai. Ishara nahi kiya to bhi samjhte hai (My hint is good enough for those who understand; in fact, they will understand even if there is no hint)."

"Precaution is being taken in Mumbai and Maharashtra to see no such incident takes place. I thank the police and the citizens too for being vigilant. They understand who is doing this," Thackeray said.

Crop Loan Waiver

Thackeray said the government has already started transferring money into the loan accounts of farmers under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule crop loan waiver with up to Rs 2 lakh debt with a cut of date of September 30, 2019.

"We will waive loans of those whose accounts are linked with Aadhar," he said.