'No More Negotiations': Maratha Activist Manoj-Jarange Patil Set To Go On Indefinite Hunger Strike At Mumbai's Azad Maidan From Jan 20

Manoj Jarange-Patil | Twitter

The face of Maratha reservation demand, Manoj Jarange Patil, has announced complete disengagement from talks with the state government on the issue. Disappointed with the video-conference on Tuesday with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other political leaders, Jarange Patil said that it was yet again about hollow assurances and no solution came out of the meeting.

Nearly 1.5 Lakh Volunteers To Assist Protesters

He said the convergence at Azad Maidan on January 20 is now inevitable and he is ready to go on an indefinite hunger strike. There will be no more negotiations. The state government should come to a decision by January 20 or else two crore Marathas will march together towards Mumbai as planned, the activist said at a meeting in his village Antarwali Sarati in Jalna on Wednesday. He said the protesters will get assistance from 1.5 lakh volunteers in Mumbai, with 200 lawyers and 1,500 doctors for legal and medical aid.

Preparations Done For About 45 Days Of Dharna

Elaborating on the plans for the intensified protest, he said they won’t back down and will be ready with food supply for 45 days for dharna at Azad Maidan. He also appealed to the community to not damage crops or public property on their way to Mumbai. "This is the only chance we have. I refused to keep the video-conference a secret and everything was out in the open. We have asked for Kunbi certificates for relatives of those whose records are found. However, some officials are deliberately avoiding it and our demand is being misinterpreted," he said.