Mumbai: Police Grapple With Dilemma After Maratha & OBC Groups Seek Permission For Protests In Azad Maidan On January 20 | File Photo

The Mumbai Police is having a tough time since both Maratha and OBC organisations are insisting on commencing their protest meetings in the city on January 20. The OBC Jan Morcha president Prakash Shendge on Friday applied for police permission to hold its rally at Azad Maidan, where Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil was earlier scheduled to start his indefinite fast.

Details of situation

Mr Shendge made it clear that his organisation was totally opposed to accommodating Marathas in the OBC quota. Leaders of the Maratha Kranti Morcha on Friday scouted for a venue for Jarange Patil's fast and it has short-listed Azad Maidan, Shivaji Park and BKC ground. The police are on their toes since a major law and order situation is certain to emerge with both the warring communities planning to make Mumbai their battle ground.

Meanwhile, the BJP fears that the casteist agitations will divert attention from the grand inauguration of the Bhagwan Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.