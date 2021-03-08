No LC without payment of full fees: Some pvt schools inform parents

Parents of students studying in private-unaided schools said school managements are asking to pay pending fees of the full academic year in its entirety. Parents said after the Bombay High Court (HC) order on school fees, schools have sent emails to parents to pay all pending fees at the earliest without any instalments or relaxations.

A parent of a student studying at Empyrean School, Kharghar on request of anonymity said, "The school sent a circular on March 3, 2021, stating corresponding to the order dated March 1, 2021, as passed by the Bombay High Court, the GR dated May 8 issued by the government is not applicable to fees fixed prior to the date of GR."

"In the light of this confirmation, parents are required to pay the fees in its entirety. Therefore, kindly clear your total outstanding at the earliest." A copy of the circular is with the Free Press Journal.

While some parents are withdrawing admissions because they cannot pay fees without instalments. Kartik Sindhal, a parent of a student studying at Euro School said, "I have written to the school to issue Leaving Certificate (LC) so that I can withdraw my son's admission. I cannot afford to pay a huge amount of fees in one instalment due to loss of income on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jayant Jain, president of Forum for Fairness in Education (FFE), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), said, "Parents are being forced to pay entire academic fees including a school bus, library, canteen, laboratory, playground and miscellaneous charges when students have not used any of these facilities since one year."

Jain added, "Further, schools are not issuing Leaving Certificates to those parents who wish to withdraw admissions due to non-payment of fees. Without a Leaving Certificate, parents are unable to secure admission for their children in other schools."