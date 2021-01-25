Mumbai

Updated on

No bail for Dilip Chhabria in cheating and forgery case

By Narsi Benwal

According to advocate Subir Kumar, who represents actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, the court pronounced its verdict denying bail to Chhabria.

A sessions court on Monday dismissed the application filed by renowned car designer Dilip Chhabria, arrested in multiple FIRs pertaining to alleged forgery and cheating cases.

A detailed and reasoned order of the court is yet to be made available.

"The judge passed a detailed order but that is not yet uploaded on the website," Kumar said.

In his submissions, Chhabria told the court that this was a civil case and thus the bail must be granted to him. However, Kumar argued that the material on record establishes a criminal case. He urged the court to reject the plea on the ground that the probe was yet to complete.

