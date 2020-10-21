No appointment for 420 MPSC candidates despite being selected for government posts

The career of around 420 students has been caught in jeopardy even as they have successfully cleared and have been recommended by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) for government posts under 17 different cadres. The state government has not given them an appointment since June due to the pending Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) category or Maratha quota matter in the Supreme Court (SC).

These 420 students appeared for the final interview round conducted in March, 2020, before the lockdown. On June 19, they received their results from MPSC, informing them about their selection. They then received a recommendation letter from MPSC, a constitutional body, stating that they have been selected for various government posts under 17 different cadres in Maharashtra.

A candidate, on the request of anonymity, said, "I have received my final selection and recommendation letter from MPSC. But the state government needs to approve and give the final appointment, after which I can join and start working. But since June 19, the state government has not communicated or provided an appointment for any candidate out of the 420, because of the pending court matter over SEBC or Maratha quota reservation."

Around 55 candidates, out of 420, have been selected under the SEBC category by MPSC. On September 9, 2020, the SC ordered an interim stay on the reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for candidates belonging to the SEBC category in Maharashtra. Following which, reservation in government jobs and admissions across Maharashtra on the 12 per cent quota doled out by the state after terming the Marathas a Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) are on hold.

The candidate said, "It has been more than a month since the SC initiated a stay. However, the state government has not taken any proactive action regarding our appointment. The state government is supposed to provide appointments and initiate the joining process within three months of result declaration. We have worked hard to clear the competitive state examination and the interview round in order to secure these government jobs. We have been jobless despite receiving a recommendation for a government post almost four months back."

The selection for various government posts by MPSC takes place in three steps, which takes almost one and a half to two years for its completion. These candidates appeared for the preliminary screening and main examination in 2019, as the advertisement for government posts was posted in 2018. They appeared for the final interview in March, 2020, and received their results in June, 2020. Another candidate said, "We have been preparing for this employment opportunity for the last two years. The state government should not play with our careers, especially during the lockdown."

The selected candidates have decided to approach the SC to seek clarification. The candidate said, "We need to know if we will be given appointments or how long will we have to wait. The state government should provide some clarity, as we have already received our final recommendation."