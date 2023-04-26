NMMC undertakes activities to lower pollution in city under 'Navi Mumbai Clean Air Action Plan' | PTI

In order to effectively implement the Central Government's National Clean Air Program in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area, the Navi Mumbai City Clean Air Action Plan (NCAP) has been prepared by the Corporation and proactive steps are being taken accordingly.

For that, various activities are being implemented and actual action is being taken to improve air quality through environment-friendly measures.

Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar reviewed the execution of the clean air programme in the city and instructed regarding the planning of the work to be done in the next period.

Activities under NCAP

Under the NCAP, the NMMC washes roads regularly to reduce the amount of dust in the air, saves drinking water by using recycled water, maintaining fountains at main traffic intersections regularly and also using recycled water, and conservation of flamingo points. Efforts are being made to bring air pollution under control in various ways such as taking action against dust polluting corries and RMC plants.

Focus on industrial areas

In the recent meeting, under the Clean Air Action Plan, it was decided to take positive steps to use water sprinkler systems in places where dust is generated in excess. Now, the civic body will focus on industrial areas to implement measures of dust prevention.

The work of Navi Mumbai Airport is going on at a fast pace and the adverse effect of the large amount of dust generated there and the additional stress is on the air of the city. The commissioner directed that strict attention should be paid to pollution prevention measures in the buildings and other construction sites in the municipal area.