NMMC sees 49 new cases of Covid on July 28

For the last week, active cases have been constantly dropped under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). At present, the number of active cases stands at 247. On July 28, a total of 49 new cases of Covid were reported and 60 patients got discharged. So far, in July, the number of new cases is dropping.

Last month, around 7000 new cases of Covid were reported. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50.

At present, 198 people are in home isolation, and not even a single patient is getting treatment at the Covid care centre of NMMC.

During June, two Covid deaths and one death in July were reported taking the total number of deaths to 2052 due to Covid infection.

On July 28, the civic body conducted 2420 RT PCR tests and 2767 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,35,004 RT PCR and 22,55,637 Antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.