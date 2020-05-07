NMMC employees staying afar to get accommodation

While the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not yet provided accommodation for its employees commuting outside its limits, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has initiated the process to provide accommodation for its employees residing outside its limits. The decision was taken on Wednesday during a meeting held among Navi Mumbai mayor Jaywant Sutar, civic chief and the health department officials.

Mayor Sutar said that health department employees who reside in Panvel, Kalyan, Badlapur, Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan will be given accommodation within NMMC limits. “The survey work of employees has begun and soon we will have a list of such employees,” said Sutar. He added that as per their numbers, suitable accommodation will be given and we will discourage them to travel.

Sutar has been advocating for accommodation for such employees attached to essential services. He had also written a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and requested him to provide accommodation for people travelling to work related to essential services.

However, in Navi Mumbai too, it will take time to provide accommodation. “Once the survey is done, all such workers will be tried to be convinced as many of them might have some problems in residing in Mumbai,” said an official from the NMMC.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 reached 440 with 45 fresh cases reported on Wednesday under the NMMC jurisdiction. In the last four days, around 150 cases reported in the city. The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) areas saw six new cases of COVID-19 positive on May 6. The total positive cases reached 113. Of the six cases, Kharghar and Kamothe have three cases each and most of them were infected due to close contact of people who travelled Mumbai for essential services. under the Panvel Grameen, five new cases reported on May 6. Two more cases reported in Ulwe, a newly developed node of Navi Mumbai.