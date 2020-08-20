NMMC creates 135 artificial ponds for a safer immersion

To prevent people from crowding during the Ganeshutsav, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has created 135 artificial ponds for immersion of Ganpati idols. These ponds are located near the traditional ponds, which are used for idol immersions for several years. The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi is starting from August 22. The civic body held two meetings with all stakeholders on the preparations of Ganeshutsav in the backdrop of the pandemic.

The NMMC has 23 traditional ponds that are used for idol immersion whether it is Ganeshutsav or any other festivals. Of the 23 immersion sites, five are in Belapur, two in Nerul, two in Vashi, three in Turbhe, three in Koparkhairane, four in Ghansoli, three in Airoli, and one in Digha. At all these places, volunteers and lifeguards will be deployed.

The civic body has also created 135 artificial ponds across the city. “There will be similar arrangements at these locations too,” said Abhijit Bangar, municipal commissioner. Of the 135 artificial ponds, 15 ponds are in Belapur, 27 in Nerul, 16 in Vashi, 17 in Turbhe, 14 in Koparkhairane, 17 in Ghansoli, 22 in Airoli, and 7 in the Digha ward have been created. “We will put up enough hoardings to locate these ponds. In addition, the civic body will also use social media and official websites to inform people about the pond's location,” added Bangar.

“Each immersion site will have an alternative arrangement of a generator with an adequate electrical system as well as the first aid room. Drinking water will be to the citizens coming at the immersion sites and a facility platform is also being set up,” said Bangar.

The Solid Waste Management Department has made two separate Nirmalya Kalash for wet and dry Nirmalya (offerings) at all the immersion sites. Separate carts are arranged to collect fruit offerings. The prasad and fruits will be distributed to needy children and citizens. In order to maintain the sanctity of offerings, the civic body has arranged separate vehicles for regular Nirmalya to the Turbhe processing unit where these offerings will be processed separately.

Meanwhile, there will be no immersion sites in containment zones. The civic body will collect all idols at the entrance of the containment zones and immerse them properly.