NMMC banks on WhatsApp groups to get fever patients’ details from private doctors

In order to break the chain by reaching the infected person as early as possible, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to take the help of social media messenger WhatsApp. Every Civic Health Centre will create a WhatsApp group and include private doctors of their respected areas to get an update of patients who are having fever or similar symptoms.

The civic body is emphasizing on tracing, isolating, and treatment to break the chain and contain the spread of coronavirus in the city. The total number of positive cases has already crossed 14,000 with over 4400 active cases in the city.

The civic chief Abhijit Bangar directed medical officers of all civic health centre to create a WhatsApp group and include private doctors of their respected areas and get details of patients having fever or similar symptoms from them. Bangar directed that no person with fever from a private doctor as well as from a civil health centre’s flu clinic should be left without a Rapid Antigen test. There are 23 civic health centres apart from the flu clinic opened especially after the COVID-19 outbreak.

The civic chief visited the Nerul ward on Wednesday and interacted with health officials, assistant commissioner of the ward and senior police officials of Nerul police station While emphasizing strict lockdown in containment zones, Bangar directed to pay special attention to critically ill patients. He clarified them that the primary focus of the civic body is to bring down the mortality rate.

“The medical officers have been asked to keep in touch with the relatives of such persons in their area as well as the hospital where the patient is being treated by telephone at least once a day,” said a senior civic official, adding that senior citizens as well as people with other ailments like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease also need to be given careful attention. “Not a single patient of Corona goes untreated in NMMC’s jurisdiction,” said the official.

NMMC gets 10 NIV Ventilators from the state

The Government of Maharashtra has provided 10 NIV Ventilators to the civic body. Abhijit Bangar, in an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, had told that the occupancy of ventilators in the city is over 90% and the civic body is working on get more ventilators. He said that these 10 state-of-the-art ventilators have made the health facilities of NMMC more efficient and will be of great use to the citizens of Navi Mumbai.