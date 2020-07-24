NMMC attempts to ‘break the chain’

In order to control the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched a Mission Break the Chain campaign, wherein it will attempt to extend its reach to those infected and curb further transmission. In the first phase, it will begin screening hotspot and containment zones, which will later be applied to the rest of the city.

Despite all its efforts, the civic body has been unable to contain the number of positive cases being reported in the city. Around 200 to 300 new cases are being reported every day. Since the lockdown was imposed on July 3, more than 5,000 cases were reported.

Abhijit Bangar, municipal commissioner of NMMC, said that there is a need to break the chain of transmission of the virus. “We have already started an antigen test that gives results immediately. Now, a positive person will be immediately isolated. Through contact tracing, infected people can be reached without wasting time,” said Bangar.

The NMMC administration extended the lockdown to July 31 in 42 hotspot areas of the city.

In the coming week, the civic body will extensively work in hotspot and containment zones. “We are still getting maximum cases from these hotspot areas. The rise in positive cases is also due to the rise in the number of tests being conducted,” said Bangar.

Meanwhile, the civic chief reiterated that citizens' cooperation is required during the lockdown. The civic officials have been asked to implement the lockdown strictly with the help of the police. “We appeal to all the citizens to maintain social distance, wear masks, not step out of their homes without any reason, and follow the lockdown norms,” said Bangar.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases under the NMMC jurisdiction has crossed 12,000. For the second consecutive day, the city saw more than 300 positive cases. On July 23, 330 positive cases were reported, taking its total positive cases to 12,599. Even its active cases reached 4,098.