Nitesh Rane says Mumbai has 15 lakh coronavirus cases, asks if someone can prove it

Days after sharing video of patients sleeping among corpses in Sion hospital, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Tuesday said Mumbai has 15 lakh coronavirus cases. He also asked for a confirmation on the same.

Taking to Twitter, Nitesh Rane said silence won’t help because that’s the buzz in the BMC. "Mumbai has 15 lac cases??? Can someone confirm that it’s not true?? And prove it!! Silence won’t help because that’s the buzz in the BMC!! Why hide when eventually we will know anyways," the BJP MLA posted.