Nitesh Rane says Mumbai has 15 lakh coronavirus cases, asks if someone can prove it

Days after sharing video of patients sleeping among corpses in Sion hospital, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Tuesday said Mumbai has 15 lakh coronavirus cases. He also asked for a confirmation on the same.
Taking to Twitter, Nitesh Rane said silence won’t help because that’s the buzz in the BMC. "Mumbai has 15 lac cases??? Can someone confirm that it’s not true?? And prove it!! Silence won’t help because that’s the buzz in the BMC!! Why hide when eventually we will know anyways," the BJP MLA posted.
This is not the first time Rane has taken to the micro-blogging site to critique the civic body or the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra. On May 6, Rane had shared a video clip purportedly of a Covid-19 patient occupying a bed next to a body at Sion hospital. Slamming the government, Rane termed the incident “very very shameful” and added that he will raise it with the concerned authorities. Presence of corpses could threaten the health and safety of those undergoing treatment, he had said.
Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai, while speaking to news agency ANI about the video shared by Rane, had then said: "Maximum care is being taken. If any such video (KEM Hospital) is viral on social media then it might have happened at that very moment but corrective measures would have been taken immediately. All officials are working efficiently. No need to defame anyone."
