NIRF rankings for Mumbai colleges improve

In the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) list 2020 of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) declared on Thursday, the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) secured fourth rank in the overall category. In the university section, the University of Mumbai (MU) improved its ranking to secure 65th position. In the college section, only two colleges from Mumbai made it to the top 100 list: College of Social Work Nirmala Niketan, Churchgate, secured the 62nd place and St Xavier's College, Fort stood at 90.

On Thursday, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the list of top higher education institutions in India as per the NIRF. In the overall category, IIT Madras secured the first rank followed by IISc, Bangalore and IIT Delhi. IIT Bombay secured the fourth place with a score of 80.75 in the overall category.

The parameters used for NIRF rankings include Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RPP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception.

Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director of IIT Bombay, said, "We are pleased that we have been ranked as number 1 in India by the QS rankings and number 4 in India by the NIRF rankings. We will continue to strive towards overall excellence and provide a valuable educational experience to students.” Last year too, the institute ranked fourth in the overall category of NIRF.

In the university category, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) secured the ninth position followed by Homi Bhabha National Institute, Mumbai at 14, Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) at 18, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai at 34 and University of Mumbai (MU) at 65. This year, MU improved its rank as it stood at 81 last year.

Suhas Pednekar, vice chancellor (VC) of MU, said, "Our ranking has improved due to the increased focus on research and development, patent, research funds and passing percentage this year." MU scored 48.08 in TLR, 20.84 in RPP, 77.97 in GO, 53.61 in OI and 23.79 in perception parameters. However, in the overall category, MU stood at the 95th position.

Only two colleges from Mumbai made it to the top 100 in the college category. College of Social Work Nirmala Niketan, Churchgate stood at 62 and St Xavier's College, Fort secured the 90th position while Fergusson College, Pune stood at 42. Not a single college or institute of Mumbai secured a rank in the Medical, Law or Architecture category.