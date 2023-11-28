NHSRCL Initiates Bidding Process for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Ticketing System; Pre-Bid Meeting Set For December 7

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has invites bid for the selection of a consultant to recommend and implement the ticketing system for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor. The pre-bid meeting, slated for December 7, marks the initiation of this significant transportation project.

"The chosen consultant will undertake pivotal responsibilities, beginning with the formulation of comprehensive Employer’s Requirements for the MAHSR Ticketing System. This blueprint will lay the foundation for a seamless and efficient ticketing experience for passengers" said an official.

Development of bidding documents is a crucial step

According to NHSRCL, a crucial step in the process involves the development of robust bidding documents, designed for both online and offline tendering. This aims to ensure transparency and competitiveness in the selection process, fostering a fair and efficient bidding environment.

"Accurate cost estimation is deemed fundamental, and the selected consultant will be tasked with preparing a detailed Cost Estimation Report. This report will provide a clear understanding of the financial aspects involved in implementing the advanced Ticketing System for the MAHSR corridor," said an official.

The consultant's involvement extends to active participation in the tender process, aiding in its smooth initiation, submission, and opening. This commitment ensures a seamless transition from bid submission to evaluation, promoting a fair and thorough assessment of each bidder's capabilities.

Consultant to submit tender evaluation report

Following the tender submissions, the consultant will submit a comprehensive Tender Evaluation Report. This report will offer insights into the strengths and capabilities of each bidder, facilitating an informed decision-making process.

The final step involves the preparation of a meticulous Contract Agreement for signing. This document will outline the terms and conditions governing the implementation of the MAHSR Ticketing System.

"With the bid submission period open from December 20, 2023, to January 8, 2024, this presents a valuable window of opportunity for firms to showcase their capabilities and play an integral role in the realization of a streamlined and efficient ticketing system for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail" said an official.

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: December 7, 2023

Document Download/Sale End Date: January 6, 2024

Bid Submission Start Date: December 20, 2023

Bid Submission End Date: January 8, 2024