Mumbai: Central Railways To Introduce Onboard Shopping Services To Enhance Passenger Experience

Mumbai: Central Railway Unveils Onboard Shopping Services To Enhance Passenger Experience | File

In a move to elevate the passenger experience, Central Railway (CR) Mumbai division is set to transform long distance train journeys by introducing onboard shopping services. With tenders opening on November 28, this initiative is designed to bring the convenience of seamless shopping to Mumbaikars while traveling, a concept reminiscent of the amenities found in air travel.

Tender process seeks to welcome 500 vendors

“The tender process seeks to welcome 500 vendors to operate within Mumbai division in long distance trains, offering a diverse range of products. From essential food items to cosmetics, books, and daily necessities, commuters will soon have the opportunity to shop on the go, reshaping the dynamics of train travel in the bustling city,” said an official.

This innovative approach not only caters to the evolving needs of passengers but also underscores CR’s commitment to providing a holistic and enjoyable travel experience.

An official from CR emphasised that this move goes beyond convenience; it is a strategic step to curb unauthorised hawking in trains while simultaneously boosting non-fare revenue.

Vendor licenses, with 3-yr validity to bring regulation & oversight to onboard shopping

The vendor licenses, with a three-year validity within Mumbai Division, are poised to bring regulation and oversight to the realm of onboard shopping. “The move is expected to ensure better control and management of vendors by railway authorities, contributing to a safer and more organised travel environment,” said the official.

Asked about details of the scheme, an official said, “For long-distance mail and express trains on various routes, 500 licensed vendors will be permitted. Notably, premium express trains such as Mahanagari Express, Rajdhani, and Duronto will be exempted from this scheme, ensuring a focused approach on other long-distance trains.”

What all can licensed vendors sell?

Licensed vendors will be authorised to sell a variety of products, including food items, travel-related goods, mobile/laptop accessories, stationery, and newspapers/magazines/books, along with cosmetic items. This expansion of offerings reflects a commitment to meeting diverse passenger needs and preferences.

“Commuters and businesses alike can look forward to the positive impact of this forward-thinking initiative on both the railway ecosystem and the overall urban travel experience,” the official added.

