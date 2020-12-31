New Year celebrations in Mumbai: Hotels, pubs to shut at 11 pm in city; gathering of more than five people prohibited

As people gear up to welcome 2021, the Maharashtra government has urged citizens to celebrate within the confines of their homes and refrain from unnecessarily travelling at night.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that hotels, restaurants, pubs, and bars in Maharashtra will remain open till 11 PM on December 31.

Speaking to reporters, he said the gathering of five or more people at public places is prohibited, but there are no restrictions on people stepping out for the purpose of buying medicines, and visiting friends and relatives (after 11 PM in view of the night curfew).

He said local authorities have been authorised to ensure that the pandemic-related restrictions are enforced in hill stations where New Year revellers gather in large numbers.