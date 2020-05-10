New BMC chief’s Iqbal Chahal first day, first move

Mumbai: A day after he took over as the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Iqbal Chahal had a busy day Saturday. Chahal, who belongs to the 1989 IAS batch, visited Dharavi and BYL Nair Hospital.

The new civic chief chose to visit Dharavi as it is a hotspot in Mumbai with a total of 833 COVID-19 positive cases and 27 deaths as on date.

On Saturday, 25 new cases with one death were reported. Chahal visited the densely populated Mukund Nagar and Shashtri Nagar areas in Dharavi slums and interacted with the residents and inquired about the availability of essential goods.

He also supervised the condition of toilets and directed the BMC staff to increase the cleaning of public toilets to five times instead of twice per day as suggested by the central team, headed by the Union Health Ministry joint secretary Luv Agarwal. He also asked the local BMC staff to pay more attention to sanitisation and cleanliness of the lanes and by-lanes.