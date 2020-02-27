Never seen Shiv Sena so helpless, weak: Devendra Fadnavis over rejection of Savarkar resolution

"It is a very painful and shameful day we witnessed in the history of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly," he said. Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra Assembly witnessed an uproar over the issue after Speaker Nana Patole rejected the BJP's demand to have a discussion over the resolution to honour Savarkar.

On the death anniversary of Savarkar, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar moved a resolution in the Lower House to honour the Savarkar in Maharashtra legislature. "We demanded a resolution to honour the great revolutionary Swatantrya Veer Savarkar but the Shiv Sena has become so helpless in its hunger for power that it is willing to accept the insult," Fadnavis told media after the resolution was rejected.

"Congress magazine called Savarkar mafi-veer and rapist. This magazine should be banned immediately," he said. Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray slammed the BJP for creating ruckus in Maharashtra Assembly over honouring Savarkar and said the BJP government should first give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar.