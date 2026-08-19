Nerul Road Rage: Ola Driver Allegedly Assaulted, Dragged On Bonnet For Around 2 Km; Accused Absconding |

In a shocking incident that has come to light, an Ola cab driver was allegedly assaulted by a Swift driver and hit on the head with a bamboo stick following an altercation between the two drivers.

According to a Times of India report, the altercation erupted after the Ola cab driver allegedly cut off the Swift driver while overtaking on an internal road in Nerul. Following this, the Swift driver, in a fit of rage, allegedly drove with the cab driver on the bonnet for around 2 km.

Driver allegedly carried on bonnet

The alleged incident occurred on August 15. Despite repeated requests from the cab driver to stop the car, the driver reportedly continued driving while the man dangled dangerously from the bonnet and cried for help. However, the driver allegedly did not stop and continued driving at high speed, putting the Ola driver’s life at risk.

Subsequently, as the car slowed down, the driver reportedly jumped off the bonnet. After stopping the car, the driver allegedly fled the spot, leaving the cab driver bloodied and injured.

The incident occurred on the stretch of Sarsole village road in Sector 20, near Nerul pond, on August 15 at around 9:35 pm.

Ola driver approaches police

Following the incident, the Ola driver approached the police station and sought intervention. Speaking on the matter, Kamble, senior inspector of Nerul, said, “The injured cab driver, identified as Pradeepkumar Pandey (27), a resident of Naigaon, registered an FIR at Nerul police station against the unidentified accused car driver, who is absconding.”

Police invoke BNS sections

“Accordingly, we have invoked relevant BNS sections against the accused for the offences of voluntarily causing hurt/grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means, voluntarily causing simple hurt, rash or negligent driving or riding on a public way in a manner that endangers human life or is likely to cause hurt or injury to any person and causing simple hurt to any person through a rash or negligent act that endangers human life or personal safety,” Kamble added.

Further details into the case are awaited.

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