Mumbai: Raymond Manager Injured After Pickup Driver Allegedly Hits Him With Stick In Road-Rage Dispute | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: A 50-year-old manager with Raymond Ltd suffered a serious head injury after a pickup driver allegedly struck him with a wooden stick during a road-rage dispute over overtaking on the Eastern Express Highway in Ghatkopar East on Thursday morning. The altercation began after the pickup allegedly brushed against the victim’s car while overtaking from the left.

Pickup driver identified

According to the FIR, the complainant, Sachin Dhumal, 50, a resident of Agar Bazar in Prabhadevi, was travelling to work in Thane in his Volkswagen Taigun. The accused has been identified as Rakeshkumar Shrivastav, 35, a resident of the Wadala RTO area. At around 9.30am, when Dhumal was near the bridge at Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Shrivastav allegedly approached from behind in a pickup and repeatedly honked. Dhumal was driving slowly due to heavy traffic and was unable to give way.

Car allegedly hit during overtaking

Police said Shrivastav continued driving close to Dhumal’s car and honked. When space opened up near the Highway Facilitation Centre, he allegedly overtook Dhumal from the left at high speed and brushed against his car before stopping the pickup in front of it. The collision allegedly damaged the left-side mirror of Dhumal’s car.

Manager allegedly attacked with stick

An argument ensued and Shrivastav allegedly hit Dhumal on the head with a wooden stick, causing him to collapse. Dhumal called the police control room for assistance. Pant Nagar police reached the spot and detained Shrivastav. Dhumal was taken to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment.

Also Watch:

Police register case

After treatment, police recorded Dhumal’s statement and registered a case against Shrivastav under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/