Mumbai: History-Sheeter Arrested For Allegedly Charging ₹100 Per Hour At Free BMC Parking Lot | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: A 25-year-old history-sheeter has been arrested for allegedly extorting money from motorists by charging them to park at a free BMC parking lot on Veer Nariman Road in Fort. Four motorists told police that the accused, Manoj Gowda, had been charging Rs 100 per hour for parking. Gowda, a resident of Sundarnagari in Colaba, has previously been named in four theft cases registered in 2023.

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Booked for cheating

The MRA Marg police have now booked him under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. According to the FIR, Assistant Police Inspector Sandhya Nikam and her team were patrolling the area around 5pm on August 13 when they spotted Gowda stopping and parking cars near Flora Fountain.

Police observe alleged collection

Police said they observed him for some time and found that he was allegedly collecting money from motorists. When questioned, Gowda admitted that he did not possess any licence or authorisation from the BMC to operate a parking facility. He allegedly tried to flee after being confronted, but police chased and detained him.

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Car keys and cash recovered

Gowda was subsequently taken to Hutama Chowk Beat No. 3. During frisking, police allegedly recovered four keys belonging to different cars and Rs 400 in cash from him.

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