Bandra Road Rage: Fitness Trainer Arjun Garewal Refutes Assault Allegations; Claims Wife 'Scared' Of Going Out For Work After Incident |

Mumbai: The Bandra road rage case has taken a fresh turn, with new claims and counterclaims emerging after videos of the August 9 incident went viral on social media.

Fitness trainer Arjun Garewal, who was involved in the confrontation, has responded to a video released by one of the accused, Bilal Khan, who alleged that Arjun was honking aggressively and had rammed his vehicle multiple times.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Arjun rejected these claims and said new CCTV and dashcam footage supports his version of events. He alleged that the other vehicle jumped a signal, blocked his way and later rammed his car.

Arjun also spoke about the confrontation near Bandra station, alleging that a group of men surrounded his vehicle and that some were carrying weapons. He explained why he was seen holding a stick and claimed it was taken out only for self-defence.

The incident has left Arjun and his wife traumatised. Arjun says his wife has been struggling to step out and return to work following the incident.

Police have registered a case and issued notices to the accused. The police are examining CCTV footage, dashcam footage and the claims made by both sides.

The development comes days after one of the three men detained in connection with the viral Bandra road-rage incident broke his silence, alleging that fitness trainer Arjunjit Garewal assaulted him first and that he was only trying to recover damages to his vehicle.

Bilal Shaikh, who was seen in the viral video allegedly abusing and charging towards Garewal, shared his version of events in an Instagram video. He claimed the confrontation began after Garewal allegedly overtook his car, scratched it and drove away.

Fitness Trainer Rammed Car Thrice, Attacked First With Rod: Accused

According to Bilal, he chased Garewal to ask him to stop and pay for the alleged damage. He claimed Garewal then rammed his vehicle three times, leaving dents on his car and causing him injuries.

Bilal further alleged that when the vehicles eventually stopped, Garewal stepped out carrying what appeared to be a bamboo stick or rod. He claimed Garewal initiated the physical confrontation and that his own reaction was driven by panic after his vehicle was allegedly rammed.

Bilal also showed bruises on his hand, claiming he was injured during the incident. He maintained that his intention was not to assault Garewal, but to stop him and seek compensation for the alleged damage to his vehicle.

Viral Video Shows Shocking Road Rage Scenes

The incident reportedly took place around 12.15 am on August 9, just minutes from the Bandra police station and the DCP office. The viral footage shows Garewal and his wife in a confrontation with several men travelling in a Mahindra XUV700.

Garewal's wife can be heard repeatedly saying that she had called the police helpline, while two to three men are seen allegedly abusing the couple and moving aggressively towards them. Fellow motorists and locals later intervened and attempted to defuse the situation.

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