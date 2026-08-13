Bandra Road Rage: Accused Bilal Khan Claims Fitness Trainer Rammed Car Thrice, Attacked First With Rod | VIDEO |

Mumbai: One of the three men detained in connection with the viral Bandra road-rage incident has broken his silence, claiming that fitness trainer Arjunjit Garewal assaulted him first and that he was only trying to recover damages to his vehicle.

Bilal Shaikh, who was seen in the viral video allegedly abusing and charging towards Garewal, shared his version of events in an Instagram video. He claimed the confrontation began after Garewal allegedly overtook his car, scratched it and drove away.

According to Bilal, he chased Garewal to ask him to stop and pay for the alleged damage. He claimed that Garewal then rammed his vehicle thrice, leaving dents on his car and causing him injuries.

Bilal further alleged that when the two vehicles eventually stopped, Garewal stepped out carrying what appeared to be a bamboo stick or rod. He claimed that Garewal initiated the physical confrontation and that his own reaction came out of panic after his vehicle was allegedly rammed.

Bilal also displayed bruises on his hand, claiming that he too was injured during the incident. He maintained that his intention was not to assault Garewal but to stop him and seek compensation for the damage allegedly caused to his vehicle.

Viral Video Shows Shocking Road Rage Scenes

The statement comes days after a video of the road-rage confrontation near Bandra Talao went viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place around 12.15 am on August 9, just minutes away from the Bandra police station and the DCP office.

The viral footage shows Garewal and his wife caught in a confrontation with several men travelling in a Mahindra XUV700. Garewal's wife can be heard repeatedly saying that she had called the police helpline, while two to three men are seen allegedly abusing and moving aggressively towards them. Fellow motorists and locals later intervened and attempted to defuse the situation.

Baseball Bat, Hockey Stick Used To Damage Car

The video also shows the men getting into the XUV700 and leaving the spot, while Garewal's red Mahindra Thar can be seen damaged. Garewal had earlier alleged that the occupants of the XUV700 repeatedly cut him off before chasing his vehicle and ramming it. He claimed that one of the men attempted to attack him with a baseball bat, while another allegedly damaged his vehicle with a hockey stick.

Following the incident, Bandra police registered an FIR under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for alleged assault and criminal intimidation. Police detained three men, Anas K, 25, Bilal Khan, 30 and Rajen. They were later released them after serving notices.

Bilal's latest statement presents a contrasting version of the incident, with the accused denying that the confrontation was premeditated and claiming that he too was a victim of the alleged road-rage altercation.

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