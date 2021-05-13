Negative RT-PCR report compulsory for passengers arriving at Mumbai domestic airport: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made it mandatory for passengers arriving from any part of the country at Mumbai domestic airport to have a negative RT-PCR report issued up to 48 hours prior to their entry into Maharashtra.

In a letter addressed to the Airline station managers and CEOs of various airlines including Go Air, Indigo, Vistara, SpiceJet, etc., the Mumbai civic body has directed to mention the government directions about compulsory negative RT-PCR test on the ticket.

"After careful consideration of COVID-19 outbreak, the govt of Maharashtra had imposed Compulsory Negative RT-PCR Test Report which will have to be issued from up to a maximum of 48 hours before the time of passangers entry from any part of the country into Maharashtra," the letter read.

"You (Airline station managers) are hereby directed to instruct all airlines operator from any part of the country, also to announce govt directions about Compulsory Negative RT-PCR test and mention it in the ticket. The passangers will not be allowed to board without Negative RT-PCR test," it added.