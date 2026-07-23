NEET Paper Leak Row: Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Announce Mumbai March, Target Centre Over Student Crackdown |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Thursday announced a joint march in Mumbai on July 26 to protest the alleged police crackdown on students agitating over the NEET paper leak, launching a blistering attack on the Narendra Modi-led Union government and the judiciary while accusing the Centre of failing the country's youth.



The march, which will begin at Shivaji Park and culminate at Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi, has been called to convey the anger of students and their parents over the alleged police excesses against protesters and the NEET paper leak. Raj Thackeray said the protest would be held without political party flags and appealed for peaceful participation.



Addressing a joint press conference, Uddhav Thackeray questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi "Will the Prime Minister take responsibility for policemen who assaulted students and tore the clothes of women protesters? People have been carrying anger for years. We are only providing them an outlet to express it," Uddhav said, alleging that the government had become "ruthless" while students had "stopped fearing anyone."





Claiming that the public outrage had gone far beyond the NEET paper leak, Uddhav said the Centre no longer appeared to be "the people's own government" and accused it of responding to dissent with force instead of dialogue.



In one of his sharpest attacks, Uddhav also criticised the judiciary after the Supreme Court declined an urgent hearing on a plea challenging the alleged police action against students in Delhi.



"The judiciary has time to hear matters relating to dogs and cats, but it has no time for the country's 'cockroaches'—its youth," he said, referring to the government's description of the student movement. Comparing the situation to the Mahabharata, he said, "The judiciary today is like Draupadi seeking justice from Dhritarashtra," alleging that students who claimed they were beaten and women who alleged their clothes were torn had failed to receive timely judicial intervention.



Uddhav said he had spoken to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who assured him that Maharashtra Congress leaders would participate in the July 26 march.





Raj Thackeray said the students' agitation had forced the government onto the defensive "It began with a demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. But after students were brutally beaten, the issue is no longer confined to him. It has reached the Prime Minister," Raj said.



Reacting to Prime Minister Modi's statement that the welfare of the country's youth remained his government's top priority and that those attempting to destroy their future would not be spared, Raj said the remarks "made no sense" in the present circumstances.



"If the government had spoken to the students in time, the issue would never have escalated. When you occupy a constitutional office, you must also accept responsibility for failures. That is all the students were asking for," he said.



Drawing a parallel with the farmers' agitation, Raj alleged that the government had again refused to engage with protesters. "Why this arrogance of power?" he asked, warning that anyone attempting to disrupt the July 26 march would be dealt with firmly.





Responding to the Thackerays' attack, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accused Uddhav Thackeray of political hypocrisy, reminding him that Maharashtra's biggest recruitment examination scandal had surfaced during his tenure.



"I want to remind him that the biggest TET scam in the state's history took place when Uddhav Thackeray was Chief Minister. Everyone from senior IAS officers downwards was involved. Candidates who had failed were made to pass," Fadnavis alleged.



He said his government had detected irregularities in recruitment examinations before the tests were held and acted against those involved, unlike the previous administration. "Stop hiding your own record while pointing fingers at others," the Chief Minister said, rejecting the opposition's criticism over the NEET controversy.



Meanwhile, UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray has announced Tiranga Rally at Shivaji park At dadar on Friday. He appealed to protestors not to bring any party's flags for the rally.

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