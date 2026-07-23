'Youth Are The Future Of Our Nation': Shikhar Dhawan Shares Message Amid NEET Paper Leak Protest, Calls For Patience & Faith

Image: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan shared a message on X amid the ongoing NEET paper leak controversy, urging the country's youth to remain patient and trust India's institutions and government during challenging times. Without directly commenting on the allegations, Dhawan emphasized the importance of resilience and faith while acknowledging the aspirations of young students.

"Our youth are the future of our nation. It is essential to understand their dreams, but at the same time, it is equally important to maintain patience in difficult times and keep faith in the country's institutions and government," Dhawan wrote.

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The former India opener stressed that every challenge can be overcome with patience, expressing confidence in the country's ability to move forward. "I believe that the solution to every challenge emerges with patience. India has always moved forward and will continue to progress," he added.

Dhawan's post comes at a time when the alleged NEET paper leak has sparked protests and nationwide debate over the integrity of competitive examinations. His message focused on maintaining hope and confidence in the system while recognizing the concerns and aspirations of India's youth.

The veteran cricketer's remarks quickly gained attention on social media, with users reacting to his appeal for patience and unity amid the ongoing controversy. His post joins a series of messages from prominent sporting personalities addressing the importance of education and the future of young Indians.