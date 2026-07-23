'I Believe That Some Issues Belong...': Olympic Gold Medallist Abhinav Bindra Shares Powerful Message Amid NEET Paper Leak Protest

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Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra shared a message on X calling for collective efforts to strengthen India’s education system amid the ongoing protests over the alleged NEET paper leak controversy. Without directly commenting on the political debate surrounding the issue, Bindra emphasized that education is a national concern that should rise above political divisions.

“I have never considered myself a political person. But I do believe that some issues belong to all of us, regardless of where we stand. Education is one of them,” Bindra wrote in his post.

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The Beijing 2008 Olympic champion said the true measure of a nation lies not only in its economic achievements but also in the opportunities it creates for its young people. He stressed that an education system that inspires confidence, rewards merit and nurtures curiosity is among a country’s greatest strengths.

Bindra also expressed hope that people from different backgrounds could come together to improve and protect the integrity of the education system. “I hope we can all unite and work together to continually strengthen our education system, so that it remains a source of opportunity, innovation and hope for generations to come,” he added.

His remarks come at a time when concerns over fairness, transparency and merit in competitive examinations have sparked widespread public debate and protests across the country. Bindra’s message was widely shared on social media, with many users praising the former shooter for advocating a non-partisan approach to safeguarding educational opportunities for future generations.