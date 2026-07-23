WATCH: Thousands In Pimpri-Chinchwad Chant ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ In Support Of NEET Protest In New Delhi

Thousands In Pimpri-Chinchwad Chant ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ In Support Of NEET Protest In New Delhi | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Thousands of students, parents, senior citizens, social activists and members of various organisations gathered at Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Square in Pimpri on Thursday to express solidarity with students protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and issues related to student rights.

The protesters held photographs of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and copies of the Constitution while raising slogans such as “Jai Bhim”, “Jai Samvidhan” and “Inquilab Zindabad”. Many also chanted political slogans, including “Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao”. Patriotic songs such as Rang De Basanti, Yeh Jo Desh Hai Tera and Sandese Aate Hain were played during the demonstration.

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About The Protest…

The protest was organised to support the nationwide movement led by educationist and environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk and activist Abhijit Dipke over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and demands related to student rights. Demonstrators also condemned the alleged police action against students protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Several students alleged that those protesting peacefully in the national capital were subjected to police action. They claimed the incident was an attack on the democratic right to protest and demanded accountability. They also called for greater transparency in the education system and protection of students’ rights.

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Emotions High In Pimpri…

Many participants became emotional while speaking about the alleged police action in Delhi. Some students claimed that protesters, including women, were assaulted during the demonstration. These allegations could not be independently verified.

The protest drew participation from people belonging to different communities, political parties and social organisations. Organisers said students from different parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad joined the gathering. Throughout the protest, participants repeatedly raised slogans of “Jai Bhim” and “Jai Samvidhan”, while no religious or caste-based flags were displayed.

The demonstration remained peaceful, with participants saying the protest was aimed at expressing solidarity with students in Delhi and highlighting concerns over the education system and democratic rights.