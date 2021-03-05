NCW seeks explanation from Maha HM Anil Deshmukh after he denies involvement of police officials in Jalgaon hostel incident

Deshmukh had on Thursday rejected the claims that police officers were involved in an incident that took place in Jalgaon where women residing in a hostel were allegedly made to strip while dancing.

"A four-woman officer committee had been constituted to look into the incident yesterday (Wednesday) and they have reported that no police officer was involved in the incident," Deshmukh said while speaking at the Maharashtra Assembly.

He further said that during the cultural program which took place on March 1, one of the women removed clothes by herself and there was no involvement of the police.

"The allegations made about policemen allegedly forcing girls to strip and dance at the Ashadeep government women’s hostel in Jalgaon are false,” he said. “The incident has been thoroughly investigated by a committee of six senior women police officers and others and there is no finding on male police officers entering the hostel. There was a cultural programme organised by the women of the hostel and nothing untoward had occurred," he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Shweta Mahale had raised the incident on Wednesday and alleged that the police officials were involved. She also claimed that a video of the incident was recorded.

On Wednesday, BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwarclaimed the incident was condemnable. He criticised the state government for not taking action. “If our mothers and sisters are not safe and they are being humiliated, then in that case President’s rule is the only option,” he said.

Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur had also taken note of the incident and said that anybody found guilty will not be spared. "I have not seen the video. But I assure you that nobody will be spared, strict action will be taken. The Home Minister has ordered a probe and I am personally looking into it too," she said.