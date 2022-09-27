e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 09:49 PM IST
Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik | PTI

Mumbai: Responding to an application by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before a special court seeking that a medical board of senior government doctors to verify NCP leader Nawab Malik’s health status as he had been admitted in a private hospital for over four months and is trying to avoid jail, Malik has called the plea ‘mischievous’.

The ED had complained in its plea that it had no credible information on Malik’s health status. Through his response filed before the court, Malik pointed out that the private hospital in Kurla, where he is undergoing treatment, is filing a weekly report on his health status as per orders. The response by Malik added that the allegation was false.

The response gave a detailed account of his health status over the months after his admission to the hospital and said that it is apparent he is suffering from numerous ailments, particularly related to his kidneys.

His health is deteriorating to the point that one of his kidneys is barely functioning. The ED had requested that additional treatment be made available at JJ hospital or another government hospital. Malik opposed the same and said there was "no question" of it as he had not received proper treatment in JJ or the prison earlier.

The response said that it is apparent from the weekly reports filed by the private hospital that he has not recovered yet, that his condition continues to deteriorate and that he has almost lost complete functioning of one of his kidneys. Malik said he is required to be kept in a hygienic environment away from crowds.

It calls the allegation that he is taking advantage of the leniency shown by the court and is prolonging his treatment at the private hospital to avoid jail a false allegation.

