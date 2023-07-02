Jitendra Awhad Replaces Ajit Pawar As Leader of Opposition In Maharashtra

Nationalist Congress Party leader Jitendra Awhad has been appointed the Leader of Opposition and chief whip in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, confirmed state NCP president Jayant Patil.

The decision was taken after LoP Ajit Pawar quit the NCP and joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena on Sunday. Pawar had previously expressed his desire to step down from the post to take up an organisational role.

Ajit Pawar however, joined hands with the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government on Sunday and was appointed the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, while eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers in the Maharashtra government.

Just moments after the announcement, Awhad vowed his loyalty to Sharad Pawar by posting a picture with the NCP chief.

"Always with respectable sir...!" Awhad captioned the pic.

Sharad Pawar calls NCP meeting on July 6

Sharad Pawar meanwhile, announced that he will hold a meeting with the remaining party leaders on July 6 to chalk out the way forward after several Ajit triggered an exodus from the NCP in a shock move.

Despite the unexpected turn of events, Sharad Pawar, an 83-year-old politician, remains resolute in reviving the party and playing a significant role in the united opposition during the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

"Got a call from Mamata Banerjee and Mallikarjun Kharge. They have extended their support. There is no problem if someone is claiming ownership over NCP. We will go to the people and seek their support. I am confident they will support us," Pawar said.

Who is Jitendra Awhad?

Awhad's political career began in the early 1990s when he joined the NCP and quickly rose through the ranks. He has since become a prominent leader within the party and has played a crucial role in shaping its policies and strategies.

Awhad has been elected as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly multiple times and has also served as a Cabinet Minister in the Maharashtra government.