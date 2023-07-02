Following Oath-Taking Ceremony, Ajit Pawar Changes Twitter Bio

Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM today | FPJ

Former Leader of Opposition, Ajit Pawar, on Sunday took oath as the Second Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government. This development came as a huge shock to everyone in the political circle. This will be his third stint.

As soon as he was given oath of Deputy CM, his Twitter bio has been changed. Here's what it looks like now:

Screengrab of Ajit Pawar's Twitter account | Twitter

Ajit Pawar's reaction on the development

Ajit Pawar is presently holding a press conference where he said that the entire party is now backing the Shinde-Fadnavis government and the decision was made to support Maharashtra's progress. He said everyone took this decision together with everyone's assent.

He said that he resigned from the post of LoP on Friday and said that he doesn't want to respond to naysayers. He said the decision was made in order to serve the citizens of Maharashtra and will do so. He said that they will fight all the upcoming polls under the name and symbol of Nationalist Congress Party.

What are the latest developments?

Ajit Pawar and nine other leaders joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government in Maharashtra on July 2. They took oath as ministers today with Pawar being given the post of Deputy CM.