NCP TO CONGRESS: ‘Withdraw anti-Savarkar booklet’

Mumbai: The NCP, a key Congress ally, Saturday called for withdrawal of a controversial Seva Dal booklet which claims Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Savarkar and Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse were in a physical relationship.

"The booklet should be withdrawn. You may have ideological differences with the person concerned. But it is not right to make such remarks against one who is not around," NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said. The booklet questions Savarkar's credentials as a patriot and claimed Savarkar received money from the British.

Aditya to skip meet

Amid a fresh political cloud over Savarkar, Minister Aditya Thackeray opted out of a national students' conference to discuss and oppose the CAA, scheduled here on Sunday, said sources.

Thackeray Jr., who had earlier consented to remain present along with other ruling MVA allies, decided to skip the event organised by Chhatra Bharati, at the last minute on Saturday.

The ostensible reason for his move is reportedly the latest controversy which erupted on Friday after some unsavoury comments were published in an All India Congress Seva Dal booklet, distributed during its ongoing 10-day camp in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.